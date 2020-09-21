IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of CSK vs RR

After three days of action-packed cricket in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, IPL 2020 will move to Sharjah on Tuesday as Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pitches in the UAE have assisted the bowlers so far, and batsmen have struggled to post big scores on the board. While big names like Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, and Shikhar Dhawan could not live up to expectations, Ambati Rayudu and Mayank Agarwal have shown that explosive batting is possible on UAE pitches. Batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers.

The wicket at Sharjah will likely favor spin bowlers. In the 14 T20I matches played on this ground, Afghani leg-break bowler Samiullah Shenwari has scalped the most wickets. Shenwari picked up 12 wickets in eight games, including a five-wicket haul. Mohammad Nabi has also dismissed ten batsmen in the 12 T20I games that he has played in Sharjah.

With the Sharjah Cricket Stadium set to host 12 fixtures of IPL 2020's league round, here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions in Sharjah.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report for IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings will play the first match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah against Rajasthan Royals

As mentioned, the pitch is likely to assist spin bowlers. Batting will be challenging in Sharjah as the average scoring rate at this venue in T20s is 7.20. Teams batting first will aim to score 150-160 as the dew factor will make batting much more comfortable in the second innings.

The highest team total in T20Is played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 215/6, recorded by Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in 2015-16. Afghanistan also holds the record for the highest successful run chase in Sharjah, having chased down Scotland's target of 140 runs in March 2013.

Glenn Maxwell won two Man of the Match awards in the IPL 2014 games at Sharjah. Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings have a 100% win record on this ground.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020

T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

There are no predictions for rain in Sharjah for the course of IPL 2020. The conditions will be hot and humid as the temperature will loom around 39 degrees Celsius.