IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of KKR vs CSK

The Chennai Super Kings recently snapped their 3-match losing streak in IPL 2020 by thrashing the Kings XI Punjab by ten wickets. The opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis stitched an unbeaten partnership of 181 runsto guide CSK to their second win of the competition.

The 3-time IPL winners will now square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kolkata-based franchise made a rusty start to their IPL 2020 campaign, but they registered two victories on a trot to gain four points and move up the standings.

Unfortunately, the Knight Riders could not complete a hat-trick of wins as they fell short by 18 runs while chasing a mammoth score of 228 versus the Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

The upcoming contest between CSK and KKR will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 game.

KKR vs CSK pitch report

The Mumbai Indians beat the Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in the previous match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The pitch on this ground has equally supported the batsmen and the bowlers.

The batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before attacking the opposition bowlers. Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler played excellent knocks in the last fixture played here.

Here are some vital stats from the previous T20 games hosted by Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 18

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 154

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK

The skies will stay clear during the match time in Abu Dhabi. The temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be 67%.