IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of KXIP vs MI

The Mumbai Indians almost pulled off one of the best run-chases in IPL history during their IPL 2020 fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing a target of 202 runs, the defending champions were 78/4 at 11.2 overs. It was then that Kieron Pollard joined hands with Ishan Kishan and the Indo-West Indian duo added 119 runs for the fifth wicket in 8.1 overs.

Unfortunately, Mumbai could not secure the crucial two points as RCB took the match to a Super Over and won it. The Mumbai-based franchise will play its next game against IPL 2014 runners-up Kings XI Punjab, who could not defend a score of 223 runs in their previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals.

This match will happen in Abu Dhabi. In the last game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have been a part of several nail-biting encounters in the IPL. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the IPL 2020 match between KXIP and MI.

KXIP vs MI Pitch Report

🚨 We have filed a missing complaint for the ball.



Last seen: Flying into the UAE skyline 🏢🌆#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/WBX3N07PsN — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 30, 2020

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has had a balanced nature, and has equally supported the batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen need to settle down in the middle before hitting the ball out of the park. Teams batting first and teams chasing have won two games each on this ground in IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma played an excellent 80-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at this venue last week.

Here are some numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games hosted by the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

T20 Matches Played: 15

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 7

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 8

Highest 1st innings Score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest Successful Run Chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st Innings Score: 152

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KXIP and MI

There are zero predictions for rain during the match time in Abu Dhabi. The temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be 60%.