IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan hits Ravichandran Ashwin for a huge six in DC practice match [Watch]

The Delhi Capitals (DC) took to Twitter to upload some snippets from their practice matches ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

One notable video featured Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan depositing marquee spinner Ravichandran Ashwin over mid-wicket for a six. The southpaw seemed to be in good nick in the intra-squad practice match in what is an encouraging sign for DC.

Here is the video of the six:

Delhi Capitals are one of the favourites for IPL 2020

The team took the turf once again for our 2⃣nd intra-squad game 🤜🤛#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/EQ4fO9Cutu — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 14, 2020

It might be strange to call a team that has never reached the final of the tournament the favourites, but DC are just that heading into IPL 2020. The franchise seem to have all bases covered, with smart buys in the auction complementing astute trades and solid retentions.

Led by a young captain in Shreyas Iyer, DC have a very strong top order that consists of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant make up a fearsome middle order, with an able backup in Alex Carey.

DC's biggest strength, however, is their spin attack - Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane. On the friendly wickets in the UAE, their spin trio (or quartet) could wreak havoc among opposition batsmen, given their versatility and the way they complement each other.

Perhaps the only weakness that can be pointed out in the DC squad for IPL 2020 is the lack of a solid Indian fast bowler, with Ishant Sharma and Mohit Sharma being the only IPL-tested pacers at their disposal.

With an enviable blend of experience and youth, the Delhi franchise is primed to make it very far in IPL 2020, and might even claim their first-ever crown.