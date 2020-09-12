IPL 2020: Shubman Gill keen to learn leadership skills from Brendon McCullum

Young Indian sensation Shubman Gill has stated that he is keen to learn leadership skills from Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum.

McCullum had completely revamped the way the New Zealand team played cricket and captained the side brilliantly in the 2015 World Cup, taking them to the final.

The 21-year-old also spoke about the mindset of Eoin Morgan, who helped England win their first-ever ODI World Cup last year.

Gill is looking forward to learning from both of them and is hoping to incorporate some of their leadership qualities in his own game.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shubman Gill said:

“The mindset that Eoin Morgan and McCullum possess is something that’s really unique. If you look at Brendon, the way he captained New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup was really fantastic to see. And how he goes about planning things is what I want to pick up.”

Calmness is an important leadership trait: Shubman Gill

Calmness and an understanding of the opposition mindset are the two important leadership traits Gill wants to pick up

The common captaincy trait that Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum shared was their calmness in crunch moments. Both players did not like to show much emotion and believed in controlling their temper to make crucial decisions. They were also very good at recognising what the opposition was thinking.

Shubman Gill revealed that these are the qualities that he wants to learn from the duo:

“Calmness [is an important leadership trait] and to be able to see the match from different angles [is another]. Just not from a single point of view, but to see how the opposite team is viewing the match is also one of the key traits."

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign on 23rd September when they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians.