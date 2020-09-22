IPL 2020: SRH's middle-order got exposed, they can't handle the pressure, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm leg-spinner Brad Hogg stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle-order got badly exposed in their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Brad Hogg believes that like last year, SRH still depend heavily on Jonny Bairstow and skipper David Warner to score the bulk of runs for them and if the duo fails, the team gets into a lot of trouble.

SRH were cruising to victory with just 43 runs required off the last 5 overs. However, as soon as Yuzvendra Chahal was brought back into the attack, he struck twice in two balls. Bairstow's wicket triggered a stunning batting collapse where SRH lost their remaining 8 wickets for just 32 runs.

Brad Hogg believes that SRH's middle order is really weak and added that they need to work on it as soon as possible. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Sunrisers Hyderabad should have taken the game away from RCB last night but they didn't. They had them on toast. Jonny Bairstow was going at a rate of knots, had the game in the bag, tried to slog Yuzvendra Chahal who was RCB's main weapon with the ball and got bowled trying to slog him over mid-wicket."

He added:

"And then Shankar came in who has faced Chahal a number of times in the nets. Played him with a huge gap between bat and pad and Chahal got him clean bowled with the old wrong-un. Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle-order was exposed, they can't handle the pressure yet again in this series. It is something that they have to work on very quickly."

Devdutt Padikkal will have to work on the short ball into his ribs: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes that young Devdutt Padikkal will have to work on his game against the short ball towards his ribs

Brad Hogg also spoke about Devdutt Padikkal and admitted that he was impressed with his debut for RCB. The young southpaw scored 56 runs off just 42 balls, including 8 fours, and ensured that RCB got off to a great start with the bat. However, he struggled with balls that were short of length.

The 49-year-old believes that Padikkal will have to work on this weakness because other bowlers might target him in upcoming matches.

Brad Hogg said:

"I have just got to make one mention of Padikkal. What a wonderful innings. Now this young man, he might have to just work on quickly on the short ball into the ribs from the pace bowlers. I think a lot of teams will be attacking him in that region if he starts to find a little bit of form early. But other than that, he looks a fine player."

RCB will face Kings XI Punjab in their next IPL game at Dubai on 24th September.