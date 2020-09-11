IPL 2020: SRH's predicted playing XI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) with a very strong roster that is seriously capable of contending for the title.

Their overseas contingent is one of the best among all IPL 2020 teams, while the famous SRH bowling attack is as solid as ever. With match-winners in all departments, there's no reason why David Warner's side can't go all the way and clinch their second IPL title.

SRH face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first IPL 2020 game on the 21st of September, and ahead of the highly anticipated clash, we take a look at how the Orange Army could line up.

SRH's predicted playing XI for IPL 2020

Note: All players from England and Australia have been assumed to be available, with no official word yet regarding their participation in the first few games of IPL 2020.

Openers: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow form a formidable opening partnership

Perhaps the only part of SRH's team combination that is not under any doubt whatsoever is the opening partnership. Captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will open the innings for SRH in IPL 2020, and they form one of the most fearsome opening combinations in the tournament.

Warner is the leading run-scorer among overseas players in IPL history, while his English partner had a splendid debut season last year. Both Warner and Bairstow will come into IPL 2020 with some match practice, as they are currently battling it out against each other in a 3-match ODI series in Manchester.

Before this ODI series, as well, England and Australia played a 3-match T20I series, in which both batsmen registered fifties and looked in decent nick.