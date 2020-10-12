IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 29

2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have not performed consistently in IPL 2020 so far. During the season's first half, the Orange Army could win only three of their seven matches, and they have only one win to their name in their last three outings.

The David Warner-led outfit will now battle with 3-time IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Generally, CSK make solid starts to their campaigns, but in this edition of the IPL, the Chennai-based franchise have registered only two wins in seven games.

The upcoming match is the reverse fixture between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. In their first meeting, the Orange Army emerged victorious by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

The two franchises will clash in Dubai on Tuesday evening, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad 9-4 in the head-to-head record. CSK had a 75% win record against SRH before IPL 2020, but the Orange Army have bettered their numbers now.

David Warner's men will be keen to beat the Chennai Super Kings and improve their position on the points table. Speaking of the two teams' performance against each other in the United Arab Emirates, after SRH's win over CSK ten days ago, the record now stands at 1-1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 29 of IPL 2020

David Warner has hit four fifties in his last five innings against the Chennai Super Kings. During their first meeting in IPL 2020, Warner scored 28 runs.

Rashid Khan has picked up six wickets in seven games versus CSK. He bowled a magnificent spell of 0/12 in the last SRH vs CSK fixture.

Shane Watson has scored 311 runs for CSK in matches against SRH. Unfortunately, he lost his wicket for just one run in the previous encounter.

Dwayne Bravo has dismissed 13 SRH batsmen while donning the yellow jersey. He went wicketless in the first-half fixture.