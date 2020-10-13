IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against each other in the 29th game of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. All the teams have played seven games, which means we are at the halfway stage and it is high time that teams like SRH and CSK get some points in their kitty.

Both teams are struggling so far in the tournament, with CSK having won only two of their seven matches, whereas SRH have won three and lost four. With both teams desperate to win, we can expect a cracker of a game tonight.

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Match Details

Date: 13th October 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

The points table is changing every day, but the weather seems to remain the same with the temperature expected to be in the mid and high 30s. The humid conditions in the UAE mean that the players will need to keep rehydrating themselves during the match.

Pitch Report

We are officially in the second half of the tournament, and the pitches have started to slow down a little. The par score at Dubai was around 170-180 a couple of weeks ago, but that could now come down to 150-160 in the next few weeks. CSK has struggled to chase down totals, and SRH like to bat first, so both the teams will look to bat first if they win the toss.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH might have lost their last game against RR, but they dominated for the most part. Most of their young players have delivered so far, and they might just think of sticking with the same XI for this match as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings

CSK just doesn’t seem to have the necessary firepower in their batting. Their middle-order hasn’t got going in any of the matches which may have been a reason for their downfall. They don’t have too many options in the batting department and as a result, might have to stick with the same batting line-up. In the bowling department, they would like to get in Imran Tahir, but they are still not able to find a place for the veteran spinner.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagdeesan, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Match Prediction

It is almost a do-or-die game for Chennai Super Kings and these games bring out the best in champion teams, so there is a good chance that CSK might just get the two important points against SRH.

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP