IPL 2020: 'Steve Smith is really looking forward to stepping back into that leadership role,' says Andrew McDonald

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew McDonald has given his thoughts on Steve Smith taking over the Jaipur-based franchise's captaincy for IPL 2020. He stated that the former Australian Test skipper was looking forward to stepping back into the leadership role and highlighted his excellent relationship with him.

In an interview with Sportstar on Wednesday, Andrew McDonald discussed how the series between England and Australia would positively impact Rajasthan's IPL 2020 season. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder also spoke about Steve Smith and labelled him as the 'right man' to lead RR in IPL 2020.

Andrew McDonald opines Australian and English players will be match ready for IPL 2020

After trading out Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan appointed Steve Smith as their captain for IPL 2020. The Australian player had led the team in a few matches last year, but head coach Andrew McDonald remarked that he would face a different challenge in the upcoming season. He said:

"I've known him for quite a while now and am really looking forward to working with him. He's really looking forward to stepping back into that leadership role. It's an interesting challenge for him too and I feel comfortable that we've got the right man leading the charge."

The Victoria native, who played 11 IPL matches in his career, further talked about Australia and England's upcoming series.

RR squad members Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Tom Curran could miss the first match of IPL 2020 because of the series in England.

McDonald looked at the positive side of this development and continued:

"We're really hopeful that they turn up in great shape and are ready to go. In theory, it should be a bonus for us because they'd be ready, and that's one thing the other players will be chasing during this preparation phase -to be skill ready and match ready through practice games and intra-squad games. But we also know that it isn't always the same as the intensity level of an IPL game."

IPL 2020 starts on 19th September in the UAE. The Indian players and a few overseas stars have already reached the Gulf nation and are undergoing the mandatory quarantine period.

The IPL Governing Council is yet to make a final decision on whether the English and Australian players will have to follow the same quarantine rules after landing in the UAE.