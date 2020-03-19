×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: Strongest probable playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Will team Hyderabad be able to win their second IPL title?
  • The middle-order seems to be the only area of concern for the team.
Kartik Iyer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 19 Mar 2020, 16:28 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be in pursuit of their second IPL title
Sunrisers Hyderabad would be in pursuit of their second IPL title




Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have always been one of the prime contenders for the title ever since they joined the IPL bandwagon in 2013. With David Warner back at the helm, they would be hoping to replicate their performance from 2016 and win their second IPL title at the 2020 Indian Premier League.

SRH have been one of the more consistent teams in the IPL, having failed to reach the playoffs only twice (2014 and 2015) in the last seven seasons of the cash-rich league.

Although they lost Shakib Al Hasan due to his two-year ban imposed by the ICC, they have managed to string together a decent squad that should mount a strong challenge for the title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2020: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Fabian Allen, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sanjay Yadav, Bavanaka Sandeep

The squad seems to have all the bases covered in both the batting and bowling departments, with sufficient backups and no apparent weak links.

Let us have a look at the best probable playing XI that can be put on the park by SRH.

#1 Openers (David Warner, Jonny Bairstow)


David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - The dynamic opening pair
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - The dynamic opening pair




This is an absolute no-brainer that the Sunrisers will be going ahead with the combo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open their batting. The pair had set the 2019 IPL alight with their breathtaking assault on the opposition bowlers and they would be hoping to continue in the same vein this year as well. Although Bairstow may not be in the greatest of forms, his T20 credentials cannot be denied and the pair has the potential to change the course of the match in a matter of a few overs.

SRH have an excellent backup option in the form of Kane Williamson in case of any injuries or lack of form.

Advertisement

#2 Middle-Order (Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad)


Manish Pandey will have to play a crucial role in the middle-order
Manish Pandey will have to play a crucial role in the middle-order




The middle-order could be a slight area of concern for SRH due to its relative lack of experience. Manish Pandey would play a pivotal role in the Hyderabad outfit's middle-order. He has been in good form recently and his performance in this year's IPL could go a long way in cementing his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Pandey would have to mentor the young, but talented, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad and build a strong partnership with them. Singh has been in terrific form for Jharkhand for the last couple of years while Samad has proved to be the lynchpin of the Jammu and Kashmir team.

If either of two youngsters fails to deliver, the SRH management could opt for the experienced Wriddhiman Saha or India Under-19 captain Priyam Garg. They also have the option of playing Williamson in the middle-order instead of a foreign all-rounder.

#3 All-rounders (Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar)


Vijay Shankar would be looking to get his place in the Indian squad back
Vijay Shankar would be looking to get his place in the Indian squad back




The Sunrisers have two batting all-rounders in the form of Mitchell Marsh and Vijay Shankar. Marsh will be the ideal batsman at No. 6 with his power-hitting abilities and, on his day, he can be a game-changer with the ball as well. He was in excellent form in the Big Bash League and proved his worth in the recent Australia-South Africa series as well.

Shankar, on the other hand, would be desperate to showcase his abilities to the Indian selectors after having fallen behind Shivam Dube in the pecking order as the backup for Hardik Pandya. He will be eager to prove his credentials with both the bat and the ball.

SRH can also opt for the seasoned Mohammad Nabi as the all-round option instead of Marsh on spinner friendly tracks.

#4 Bowlers (Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul)

Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be leading the SRH bowling attack
Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be leading the SRH bowling attack




The bowling attack is the biggest strength of the Hyderabad-based team. They have inarguably the world's best leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, who is a seasoned campaigner now despite his young age. He is a very useful lower-order batsman who can strike a few lusty blows.

The wily Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the SRH pace attack. Having come back from his injury layoff, he would want to prove his fitness to the Indian selectors with a good showing for the Sunrisers.

Khaleel Ahmed and Siddharth Kaul would hope to be the perfect foil for Bhuvi. With both of them no longer in the Indian selectors' scheme of things, they would consider this as an opportunity to prove their worth and get back in the mix.

The Sunrisers have sufficient pace bowling backups in the form of Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, and Basil Thampi. They could also opt for the reliable Shahbaz Nadeem on spinner friendly pitches.


Published 19 Mar 2020, 16:28 IST
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Rashid Khan IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
IPL
English MCC University Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us