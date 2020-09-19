IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore's weakness lies in their bowling

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the batting ability to score at least 180 runs in each game, their weakness lies in their bowling.

The 71-year-old is of the opinion that even if RCB post a score of 200 on the board, he isn't sure whether the bowlers will be able to defend it.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"The weakness of RCB is their bowling. They have batsmen with such big names in their squad that they must score at least 200 in every game. The kind of batting line-up that they have, they must score a minimum of 180 in each game. If they do that, they can win more matches. RCB can chase 200 runs, but can they defend 200 runs, that is a big question. If their batting clicks, they will score many runs."

How RCB will make use of Shivam Dube in IPL 2020 will be very crucial: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar backs Shivam Dube to be a success for RCB at No.5

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke about Shivam Dube and believes he can play a big role as a finisher in RCB's lower middle-order. Dube made his debut for India last year but except for a half-century against the West Indies, he has largely failed to impress.

However, Gavaskar believes that if RCB utilise Dube properly and show confidence in him, he will turn out to be a great player for both the IPL franchise and India. He said:

"I will send Shivam Dube to bat at No.5. How RCB utilize Shivam Dube will be very crucial for them. Because he is such a player that if you show confidence in him, and tell him that 'You can finish at No.6 and we will give you minimum 10 matches', then the nervousness goes away and Shivam Dube will not only prove to be a crucial player for RCB but also for India."

RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st September in Dubai.