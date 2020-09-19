IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar picks SRH playing XI, leaves out Kane Williamson

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has picked Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were absolutely fantastic for SRH at the top of the order last year, and Gavaskar believes that their opening combination must not be tinkered with.

The 71-year-old also named Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan as two of the best spinners in the IPL and included them in his team. This means that there is no room for Kane Williamson in his playing XI.

Speaking on Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"The way Warner and Bairstow had their opening partnership in the entire tournament, both made many runs. So they will open the batting. Then you need the two Afghan players Nabi and Rashid as they are match-winners. That is why Kane Williamson will have to sit out for the first few matches."

Sunil Gavaskar also backed Manish Pandey to do well at No.3 for SRH and has put young India U19 captain Priyam Garg at No.4. Vijay Shankar, who played for India as an all-rounder, will be Gavaskar's No.5 while Wriddhiman Saha, who scored a hundred in the IPL 2014 final, will be his No.6.

He continued:

"I will send Manish Pandey at No.3. India U19 captain Priyam Garg will bat at No.4. Vijay Shankar who is an all-rounder, can play. Wriddhiman Saha had scored a hundred in the 2014 IPL final so he can bat at No.6."

Sunil Gavaskar's lower-order for SRH in IPL 2020

The 71-year-old spoke about SRH's potent bowling attack and feels that they could cause a huge problem to the opposition teams

Sunil Gavaskar picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Basil Thampi as his fast bowlers for SRH. He believes that Basil Thampi will come good this season and will show that he is capable of playing at the biggest stage.

Gavaskar also stated that this underrated bowling attack can cause a lot of trouble to batsmen in the opposition camp. He said:

"Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi is also a good bowler. He had bowled really well in the 2018 IPL season. He did not bowl so well in the 2019 IPL because maybe he was not fully fit at that point in time. But this bowling attack can prove to be quite a dangerous one for the opposition. Their bowlers have under the radar bowling ability and thus they can surprise many teams in the tournament."

Sunil Gavaskar's SRH playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi