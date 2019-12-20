IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad strongest possible XI

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL in 2016

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to take place in 2020 and the IPL Auction 2020 happened yesterday in Kolkata. Sunrisers Hyderabad used their funds wisely as they did not spend too much on a particular player. They grabbed some Indian domestic stars who could prove to be worthy bids if used properly. Indian U-19 skipper Priyam Garg and Virat Singh were the two biggest Indian signings of Hyderabad. Besides, the franchise even got Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen in the overseas section.

The Hyderabad-based franchise would not make much alterations to their playing XI as the team had a good bunch of players in 2019. Their 4 overseas players might remain the same as they had an outstanding season last year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.

This article features the strongest possible line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad for Indian Premier League 2020 which is as follows.

Openers | David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (wk)

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are a potent combo

David Warner and English wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow stole the show with their exploits for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019. They formed an incredible opening partnership which helped them qualify for the playoffs.

Warner smashed 692 runs in IPL 2019 in just 12 matches at an average of 69.20. His batting strike-rate of 143.86 was also appreciable as it helped in setting the perfect platform for the other batsmen. Jonny Bairstow mauled the bowlers by smashing 445 runs in 10 matches with his highest score being 114 runs. The side will look to continuing with them as the opening pair in the year 2020 as they look for a repeat performance.

1 / 4 NEXT