IPL 2020: SWOT Analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished fourth in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to qualify for the playoffs, but tasted defeat in the Eliminator against the Delhi Capitals (DC). For IPL 2020, they have made a few changes to their squad and appear ready to firmly contend for the title.

SRH will be without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was released after being banned by the International Cricket Council for failing to report the approach of bookies. In the auction, they made some smart buys while focusing on acquiring young Indian talent.

Before David Warner's side attempt to win their second title in IPL 2020, we carefully analyse the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) of the SRH squad.

SRH in IPL 2020: Strengths

Rashid Khan will be SRH's key player in IPL 2020, as always

#1 SRH have arguably the best opening combination in IPL 2020

Captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are arguably the best opening combination in IPL 2020, and both batsmen will be absolute nightmares for opposition bowlers over the course of the tournament.

While Warner is the leading run-scorer among overseas players in IPL history, Bairstow had a splendid debut season last year and his white-ball game is improving by the day. The Englishman forms a dangerous right-left combination with his captain, and SRH might win many games while the field restrictions are still in place.

With a settled opening partnership, SRH won't need to tinker too much during the course of IPL 2020.

#2 SRH have a potent, well-rounded spin attack

One of the major factors behind teams' success in IPL 2020 will be their spin attacks, given the characteristics of the pitches on offer in the UAE. And SRH have a very well-rounded spin attack that is spearheaded by Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.

He is ably supported by countryman Mohammad Nabi, who is in incredible form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is very accurate with his lines and lengths, and has an arsenal of variations for a finger-spinner.

SRH also have spin-bowling all-rounders in Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma.

#3 SRH have an enviable blend of experience and youth

A quality of SRH's IPL 2020 squad that stands out is their perfect blend of experience and youth.

In David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they have players who have been playing international cricket for a very long time, and know the ropes as well as anyone in the game of cricket.

And on the other hand, they have a host of young players who could shine when given chances - Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed to name a few.