IPL 2020: The best players in each department for Chennai Super Kings

Jayesh Motwani Published Jan 10, 2020

MS Dhoni is the heartbeat of CSK

The three-time IPL champions and last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came into the IPL 2020 auctions with not much to do other than signing some back-up players. Although they needed some quality top-order batsmen, they weren't desperate for them.

CSK signed Josh Hazlewood (₹2 cr), Piyush Chawla (₹6.75 cr), R Sai Kishore (₹20 L), and Sam Curran (₹5.5 cr) in the auctions, which was the lowest number of players any franchise signed on the day.

They have always been a team that knows what they want to do and in all honesty, Stephen Fleming would have been happy with the players they signed because every single one of them has improved the squad.

The MS Dhoni led side is still one of the oldest in the league but if the last two seasons in the IPL have told us anything, it is that experience matters in T20 cricket and even retired cricketers can do well in the world's biggest T20 tournament. Here, we are going to take a look at the best players in each department for CSK and also mention their possible replacements.

#5 All-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has had an incredible 2019

CSK have a plethora of all-rounders to choose from and this was a tough selection to make. But considering how well Ravindra Jadeja did last season and how good his 2019 was, it has to be the Indian off-spinner who is the best player in the all-rounder department for CSK.

In IPL 2019, Jadeja picked up 15 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 6.35. Along with that, batting at number 8, Jadeja played brilliantly as a finisher and scored 106 runs at an average of almost 36, at a strike rate of 120.

Jadeja is also incredible in the field, arguably the best in the world and that makes him very important to CSK. Dwayne Bravo is the only one that even comes close to providing the amount of utility Jadeja does but at this moment, the West Indian all-rounder is declining, while Jadeja is showing no signs of the same.

In terms of possible replacements, CSK have Mitchell Santner who can be a like for like replacement although the New Zealand international is not as good as Jadeja is in the field.

