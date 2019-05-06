IPL 2019: Imran Tahir on the verge of creating unique all-time IPL record

Imran Tahir

Up until a few days back, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), with 25 wickets, was the front runner to end the season with the Purple Cap. Not only that, he was on the verge of breaking an all-time record of most wickets in an IPL season, currently owned by West Indian all-rounder Dayne Bravo, who picked up 32 wickets in IPL 2013. However, an untimely back injury ruled out Rabada for the rest of the tournament and more importantly, it could dent Delhi Capitals’ hopes of lifting the prestigious IPL trophy for the very first time.

As always it is, someone’s loss is someone’s gain. Another South African bowler, Imran Tahir of the Chennai Super Kings has been in exceptional form this season and now, has an excellent opportunity to win the race for the Purple Cap. In the 14 league games, the leg spinner has managed to pick up 21 wickets at an astounding average of 16.52, with a very respectable economy of just 6.50.

Considering his wicket-taking form this year and the fact that CSK have once again qualified for the playoffs, the veteran has ample opportunities (minimum two games as CSK finished second in the table) to clinch another five wickets and end the season with the Purple Cap for the very first time in his six-year long IPL career.

More interestingly, by winning the Purple Cap at the age of 40, the CSK spinner will create an unique all-time IPL record of being the oldest player to take most wickets in one IPL season. As of now, the record is shared by two exceptional bowlers, CSK’s Dayne Bravo and Kings XI Punjab’s Andrew Tye - they both won the Purple Cap at the age of 32.

A list of Purple Cap winners over the years in the IPL history

At the start of this IPL season, not many would have imagined Tahir to perform such magnificently, considering his yesteryear's performances and more specifically, due to his age. But with his exceptional outings this season, Tahir has once again proved that age is just a number!

The South African spinner will play his last ICC World Cup in just a few days from now and will hope to carry his IPL form to England to help South Africa lift the prestigious title for the very first occasion.