IPL 2020: The youngest and oldest players in all 8 teams

The upcoming season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) to be held amidst unprecedented times will present challenges to players and officials in ways more than one.

The fact that the world is still not free from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a professional sport would require optimum fitness levels along with a lot of precautions.

As there has been a lot of talk about how COVID-19 affects people of various age groups differently, it becomes an interesting topic for us to venture into and see how the current IPL squads are placed in terms of the age of their players.

On that note, let us have a look at all the IPL teams in increasing order of mean age of players and the youngest and oldest players in each team.

Youngest and oldest players in each team in IPL 2020:

#1: Rajasthan Royals

At a mean age of 25.68 years, the Jaipur-based IPL franchise have the youngest squad going into IPL 2020. Touted as a format that ought to be dominated by young blood, the Royals tick the box in this regard.

Uthappa's best days may well be behind him

34-year-old Robin Uthappa, who will be seen donning the pink as opposed to the regular purple this season, is the oldest member of the Royals squad. Although, among the eight oldest players among all the eight franchises, he is the youngest.

From selling pani puri to winning the U-19 WC Man of the Tournament, Jaiswal has come a long way.

At the other end of the spectrum lies 18-year-old Yashaswi Jaiswal, the young lad who has already made ripples with his performances at the U-19 World Cup this year.

He is also the youngest player to be participating in the 2020 IPL season. It is quite plausible that the oldest and youngest players in the IPL franchise might open the batting during the upcoming season of the competition.

#2: Sunrisers Hyderabad

With an average age of 26.68 years, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the second youngest squad in IPL 2020.

Nabi is a more than handy T20 specialist

The oldest member of their squad is the spin-bowling all-rounder from Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi, who is 35 years of age.

Samad has been spoken of highly by those who have seen is growth in cricket

18-year-old right-handed batsman Abdul Samad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the youngest player in the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise's squad.

#3: Kings XI Punjab

With an average squad age of 26.76 years, the Kings XI Punjab team are almost at par with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this category.

Chris Gayle- the ultimate showman

The average age of the Punjab-based IPL franchise is somewhat skewed by the presence of their oldest and most explosive player - Chris Gayle - who is now on the wrong side of 40.

Ravi Bishnoi would be eager to learn under the great Anil Kumble

Kings XI Punjab's youngest player, Ravi Bishnoi's age is less than half that of the Universe Boss'. The 19-year-old leg-spinner was grabbed for a whopping Rs 2 crore in the 2019 IPL auction after his impressive performances at the 2020 U-19 World Cup.

#4: Mumbai Indians

The most successful IPL team of all time, Mumbai Indians slot in fourth on this list. They have a mean player age of 27.54 years.

Lasith Malinga is one of the greatest IPL cricketers ever.

Lasith Malinga, at 36, is fittingly their oldest player as he is the one who has stayed with them since the IPL's inception and has helped them achieve glory on more than one occasion.

Anukul Roy could well be a future servant of Indian cricket.

21-year-old Jharkhand player Anukul Roy is Mumbai Indians' youngest player. For all of you who have no idea about him, the fact that he is nicknamed 'Samastipur's Ravindra Jadeja' can make things somewhat clear.

Given that the Mumbai-based IPL franchise has in the past proven to be a budding ground for nurturing future cricketing talent, one should keep a close eye on this Roy.