IPL 2020: 'This is the last chance for the Chennai Super Kings' - Aakash Chopra on their clash against SRH tonight

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that tonight's encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could be the last chance for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to resurrect their campaign in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the two teams in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out the significance of tonight's encounter for the Chennai Super Kings if they want to harbour any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

"Tonight will be the most important night in CSK's campaign. Because if they lose today, they can bid goodbye to their campaign. This is the last chance for them, if not today then never."

Talking about the team changes for Chennai Super Kings, the renowned commentator said that either Josh Hazlewood or Imran Tahir should play instead of Sam Curran.

"I feel CSK can play Josh Hazlewood or Imran Tahir for Sam Curran."

He also wants the Chennai Super Kings to bat first after winning the toss and play without any inhibitions.

"And then they have to bat in a carefree manner. They should hopefully win the toss and should not play in a conservative fashion. The one match they batted fearlessly, they won by 10 wickets."

From the Sunrisers Hyderabad perspective, Aakash Chopra wants Shahbaz Nadeem to replace Sandeep Sharma in their playing XI.

"SRH should play Shahbaz Nadeem for Sandeep Sharma, the rest of the team is looking perfectly fine."

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to look forward to in the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

MS Dhoni will have to play a key role with the bat in Chennai Super Kings' revival

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Rashid Khan and MS Dhoni as the player battle to look forward to in the encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings. As in the past, the wily leg-spinner is expected to be called on to bowl as soon as the CSK captain comes to the crease.

"Rashid Khan vs MS Dhoni will be the player battle to watch for. Because Rashid is held back for Dhoni and just when Dhoni comes, Rashid comes in front of him. And Dhoni generally does not hit Rashid and because of that a lot of deliveries get wasted and the pressure starts building."

The 43-year-old pointed out that although Rashid Khan might have had the edge over MS Dhoni in previous encounters, one can never rule out the talismanic Chennai Super Kings skipper.

"So this is going to be a mouth-watering contest to see if Dhoni will go on the attack and plays in a different fashion. I am looking forward to watch this battle. Till now, Rashid has had the upper hand but rule out Dhoni at your own peril."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Chennai Super Kings as the probable winners in their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

"My heart says that Chennai should win but my brain says that it is going to be Hyderabad. I will go with my heart because if Chennai loses here, the tournament will be over for them. So I am going with Chennai for this one and hoping them to turn it around."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the fifth and seventh spots in the IPL 2020 points table. Both the teams would be hoping to begin the second half of the league phase on a winning note and gain momentum in their quest for a spot in the playoffs.