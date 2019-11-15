IPL 2020: Three players Chennai Super Kings should have released

MS Dhoni will yet again have a lot to offer to CSK in IPL 2020

On the last day before all the teams announced the names of retained players for IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings released five of their players ahead of the auction next month. Chennai let go of two overseas players, namely David Willey and Sam Billings, while three Indian players, including their most expensive buy from the last auction, Mohit Sharma were also released by the franchise.

With a remaining purse value of INR 14.2 Cr, the Chennai-based franchise still have five available slots to pick the best possible players in the auction. The Dhoni-led team will also target a few overseas players, with only two potential spots left with the team.

While they let-go of players who were expected to be released, the franchise still had room for more players who could have been sent back into the auction. CSK retained a total of 19 players including the likes of Murali Vijay, Kedhar Jadhav, etc. and many others who didn't enjoy a great outing in the previous edition of the league.

Here we take a look at 3 players who should have been released by CSK:

#3 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma picked a solitary wicket in IPL 2019

The leg-spinner from Railways, Karn Sharma, didn't get his fair share of opportunities in IPL 2019. Despite playing on pitches which were conducive to spin bowling, Sharma was the fourth or the fifth choice spinner in the team after the experienced Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and others. The UP-born lad, who was bought for a hefty price of INR 5 Cr in IPL 2018, failed to break into the playing XI on a regular basis.

He played a solitary game for the 'Men in Yellow' in the entire edition and was rightly expected to be released this season. However, his retention in the team does raise eyebrows given CSK already have a pool of quality spinners who tend to get an opportunity before Karn on most occasions.

Had CSK released him, it would have given their remaining purse a major boost to go full throttle and bid for players with much more clarity and freedom in the upcoming auction.

CSK's spin line-up is lead by Harbhajan.

