IPL 2020: Top 3 Most Successful Franchises in the tournament’s history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched sports leagues in the world. It is a carnival in itself with a perfect mix of glamour and cricket that has been going on for the past 12 years. With a dozen of successful seasons, the IPL has provided not only a very good platform for domestic players but has also world cricket class players – Jasprit Bumrah, David Warner, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Rabada, Rashid Khan, among others.

Another element ancillary to the Indian Premier League that we’ve seen grow in the last few years has been fantasy and prediction. This has provided fans with yet another element of engaging with the league and cricket fans in India have seen mushrooming of plenty of platforms offering this.

With the IPL being 12 seasons old and the auction for the next season just 1 month away, let’s take a look at the most successful teams in the tournament’s history:

#1 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL team with four IPL titles. They’ve also represented the IPL well in the erstwhile Champions Trophy, winning it twice in 2011 and 2013.

The Mumbai franchise won the IPL in alternating years – 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. They performed well in nearly all seasons, having emerged second best in 2010 while qualifying for the play-offs in 2011, 2012, and 2014.

The team has played 185 matches, winning 105 of those at a win percentage of 57.29.

Rohit Sharma, the current captain of MI, is the highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians and Lasith Malinga has claimed maximum wickets for MI in IPL.

