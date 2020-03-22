IPL 2020: Top 3 run-scorers for Royal Challengers Bangalore in tournament history

Here are the top three run-getters for the Bangalore-based franchise in the history of the IPL.

There's a single Indian on this list while the other two are amongst the league's best foreign imports.

Kohli is the most prolific run-scorer in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one IPL side that is filled with exceptional batting talent. Led by batting maestro Virat Kohli, the Bangalore-based franchise has delighted the fans with several outstanding individual knocks over the years.

As a unit, RCB hold the record for the highest team total in IPL history. They smashed a whopping 263 against Pune Warriors India during the 2013 edition of the cash-rich league.

Although they have yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy, they almost always manage to pile on the misery on opposition bowlers, courtesy of their star-studded batting line-up.

In this article, we take a look at the three batsmen who have scored the most runs for RCB in IPL history.

#3 Chris Gayle

Gayle also holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL history

At the third place comes the 'Universe Boss', Chris Gayle. The swashbuckling West Indian has played 90 innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has scored 3,420 runs at an average of 43.3 and a strike rate of 154.40. The Caribbean juggernaut's brutal power, coupled with his incredible hand-eye co-ordination, makes him a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

Gayle also holds the record for scoring the highest individual score in the IPL. The left-hander smashed a whirlwind 175* off just 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition of the league.

Chris Gayle RCB Record: Innings: 90| Runs: 3,420| Average: 43.3| 100s: 5| 50s: 21

#2 AB de Villiers

Mr. 360, AB de Villiers, stands second on this list

When in full flow, the South African makes batting look ridiculously easy. Possessing an array of unorthodox shots in his arsenal, he, along with Kohli, forms the fulcrum of RCB's batting order.

For the Bangalore-based franchise, de Villiers has played 117 innings, scoring 3,755 runs at an average of 41.7. He has also scored two hundreds and 30 fifties for his side in the annual T20 extravaganza.

Hardcore IPL fans can never forget the 129 that he smashed off just 52 balls against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition of the league. de Villiers’ blitzkrieg helped RCB win the encounter by 144 runs.

Ab de Villiers RCB Record: Innings: 117| Runs: 3,755| Average: 41.7| 100s: 2| 50s: 30

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli is also the only batsman to score four hundreds in a single IPL season

At the top of the list is India, and RCB, skipper Virat Kohli. In the 183 innings that he has played in IPL for the Bangalore-based franchise, he has scored a staggering 5,836 runs at an average of 37.8.

Kohli has also scored five hundreds for RCB, while he also has a staggering 38 half-centuries to his name in the annual T20 extravaganza. He is also one of the only two batsmen to have scored over 5,000 IPL runs (the other being Suresh Raina).

Virat Kohli RCB Record: Innings: 183| Runs: 5,836| Average: 37.8| 100s: 5| 50s: 38