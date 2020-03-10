×
IPL 2020: Top all-rounder from each side

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 15:38 IST

 

Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell were exceptional in IPL 2019
Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell were exceptional in IPL 2019

IPL 2020 is just around the corner and we can't wait for the action to begin. Fans have started making predictions about how the teams will perform in the tournament and which team looks the favorite to lift the trophy. One of the major criteria of these predictions is the squad of the teams. Teams with a strong squad have better chances than the others. The overall strength of the squad hugely depends on the quality of all-rounders the teams possess. Players who can contribute in more than one discipline always provide flexibility and strength to the side. Looking at the history of the IPL, teams with good all-rounders have been the most successful sides. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians always had the luxury of having potent all-rounders that provided them an edge over their rivals. 

Talking about IPL 2020, each team has tried to lace their squad with all-rounders. We will try to figure out who will be the team's top all-rounder going into the tournament. 

#8 Kings XI Punjab | K Gowtham 

K Gowtham
K Gowtham

K Gowtham has a fantastic opportunity to establish himself as a top all-rounder in IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab do not have too many options in this department and Gowtham is likely to get a long run. After a good IPL season in 2018 for Rajasthan Royals, Gowtham failed to do the same in 2019. However, he is coming off a good domestic season and will be raring to go in the IPL. While he is a street-smart customer with the ball, Gowtham's hitting ability will be something to watch out for. 

 

#7 Sunrisers Hyderabad | Mohammad Nabi 

Mohammad NabiÂ 
Mohammad Nabi 

Due to the presence of some strong overseas players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, Mohammad Nabi hasn't got the opportunities he deserves. Nevertheless, Nabi has made the most of the whatever chances that have come his way. Apart from being extremely tidy with the ball, the Afghan all-rounder has proved his worth with the bat by hitting some lusty blows in the latter half of the innings. 

Published 10 Mar 2020, 15:38 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Andre Russell Hardik Pandya
