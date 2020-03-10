×
IPL 2020: 4 players for whom this is a make-or-break season

Mohit Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 11:07 IST

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi
IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, the tournament has seen the birth of many stars. Some of the biggest names like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya owe a huge part of their international success to the IPL.

Depending on the potential or quality of the cricketer, the lucrative league has been a source of either massive wealth, or an income sufficient to maintain a steady career.

The IPL has also been a platform that has enabled some of the older cricketers, reaching the twilight of their careers, hold on to the game for a while longer. That has been quite the trend in recent years, where players that retire from international cricket go on to play in domestic T20 leagues for a few more years.

However, there is another category of players that we haven't spoken about yet - the players that were once regulars for their national squad, and are now looking at the IPL as a window to get themselves back in. This category includes a very high class of players, who along with being fine cricketers themselves, are now mentors and role models to the other players in their franchise.

Here's a look at such cricketers for whom this edition of the IPL may well be a make-or-break season.

#1 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina

Once hailed as the batsman who was destined to take the mantle of 'the finisher' from MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina's form is not quite the same anymore.

The first batsman to score 5,000 runs in the IPL, Raina has always been a mainstay for the Chennai Super Kings. While he has been more or less consistent for CSK, Raina has often failed to replicate his performance in national colors during the recent past.

Raina never fails to bring his limitless energy to the field, and always seems to energize the ones around him. However, in a team like India where young batsmen are piling on the runs and competing for limited spots, Raina needs to show massive numbers to get back into the squad.

Having played his last international game in July 2018 against England, Suresh Raina has been out of the picture over the last couple of years. The 33-year-old will be looking to give it his all in the IPL, if he wants to even be considered by the selectors for the World T20 later this year.

Published 10 Mar 2020, 11:07 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Suresh Raina Ajinkya Rahane
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
