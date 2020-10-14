IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to controversial umpiring decision involving MS Dhoni during CSK's 20-run win over SRH

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) threw up a surprise at the top of the order by opening with Sam Curran, as they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 20 runs in Match 29 of IPL 2020.

The win takes CSK to sixth place, level on points with SRH and Rajasthan Royals, who are at 5th and 7th respectively.

Earlier in the day, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat for the first time in the tournament so far. That would not be the only first from CSK’s point of view, however. Faf du Plessis was accompanied out to the middle by 22-year-old Sam Curran instead of regular opening partner, Shane Watson.

Although Du Plessis was dismissed for a first-ball duck, the decision to open with Curran reaped the rewards as a quick 21-ball 31 got CSK going right at the start. An 81-run partnership between Watson and Ambati Rayudu then steadied the ship for the Super Kings, and set the stage for a couple of cameos from skipper MS Dhoni (21 off 13) and the experienced Ravindra Jadeja (25* off 10).

The Sunrisers did not have the brightest of starts to their innings either. Curran and Jadeja followed up their heroics with the ball by picking up the wickets of arguably the most dangerous batsmen in the SRH line-up, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson then forged partnerships alongside Priyam Garg and Vijay Shankar as he scored a 39-ball 57 before he found Shardul Thakur in the deep off the bowling of Karn Sharma.

The half-century would go in vain as the end of a quickfire cameo from Rashid Khan (14 off 8) proved to be the final nail in the coffin when the Afghan leg-spinner knocked his own off-stump back while attempting to clear the boundary off Thakur’s bowling.

The chase would then fizzle out with a couple of extremely economical overs in the end from Thakur and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, and CSK registered a comfortable 20-run victory over SRH. Jadeja’s unbeaten towards the back end of the CSK innings, along with the wicket of Bairstow, earned him the Man of the Match award.

A particularly controversial moment in the game, however, would be umpire Paul Reiffel’s decision to pull out of a ‘wide’ decision after Dhoni reacted angrily as he was about to stretch his arms out. Twitter users, as always, had a lot to say about the incident and the match in general, and we’ve got some of the best reactions right here -

A vintage CSK Thriller. Finding Pinch hitter Sam Curran is the biggest takeaway from this game.

Let's Repeat 2010 💥🔥. #CSKvsSRH #CSK pic.twitter.com/fdy1SidIOv — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) October 13, 2020

How twitter treats Sam Curran pic.twitter.com/4MmTHXwUQE — bowl fast (@backfoot_punch) October 13, 2020

What a difference one move makes! Curran provides the start, everyone else can play at their pace, get wickets in hand and a comfortable score to bowl at. Curran broke the lethargy. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2020

Great day continues for Sam Curran, first opened and give CSK a perfect start then picked the wicket of Warner. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2020

Everybody was asking why doesn't Bravo bat higher.



Bravo saying "this is why"#CSKvSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) October 13, 2020

Is @ChennaiIPL 's ... Ravindra Jadeja the most underutilised cricketer in this years @IPL — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 13, 2020

Natarajan gets the wicket of MS Dhoni. He said that it's the single wicket he wants to take in his interview with @ashwinravi99.



Done today! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 13, 2020

Paul Rafiel was about to give a wide, but Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni raised their arms and umpire changed his decision. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2020

If the umpire was scared of what Dhoni had to say post the match, that's just unreasonable.



Was a wide ball, as clear as day. #IPL2020 #SRHvsCSK — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) October 13, 2020

Terrible umpiring! What the hell was he thinking? Ridiculous! #SRH should file a complaint. #SRHvsRR — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 13, 2020

Umpires next level clowns.. Beating CSK players by a margin. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 13, 2020

So, Paul Reiffel is a Dhoni fan too. #CSKvsSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 13, 2020

Lol what an overreaction. It's the umpires' job to make the right calls. Keepers ALWAYS make their displeasure known. That wide call is FULLY on Paul Reiffel. https://t.co/oRVxftstbF — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) October 13, 2020