IPL 2020: Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma's MI thrash hapless KXIP

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off in Match 13 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and Rohit Sharma's side registered their second win of the tournament.

After KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl, Sheldon Cottrell banished the demons of his previous outing against the Rajasthan Royals to dismiss Quinton de Kock, who is really struggling in IPL 2020. Late cameos from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, along with some poor captaincy by Rahul, took MI to an excellent total of 191.

Cottrell was the best KXIP bowler on display as he registered figures of 1/20, but after he was bowled out far too early in the piece, Jimmy Neesham and Krishnappa Gowtham were taken apart at the death.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul started brightly, but an excellent inswinger from Jasprit Bumrah castled the former. Rahul struggled to get going, while Karun Nair didn't trouble the scorers too much. Nicholas Pooran showed form in the previous game, and he capitalised on that to score 44 off just 27 balls in this game.

However, an game-changing over from James Pattinson sent the West Indian back to the hut, while Glenn Maxwell's laborious 18-ball 11 damaged the KXIP cause significantly. Rahul Chahar tormented the former Delhi Capitals man before coaxing him into an ugly leg-side hoick, with Maxwell's abysmal form in IPL 2020 now morphing into a major concern for KXIP.

Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya were also excellent with the ball as KXIP fell short of MI's target by 48 runs.

Twitter had a lot to say about the game, with users criticising KL Rahul's captaincy and lauding Rohit Sharma's second IPL 2020 fifty. Here are the best reactions from the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI

Maxwell Special To Dismiss Rohit

2018 2020 pic.twitter.com/P4knVQOT8U — 183 * (@Vineeth_777) October 1, 2020

Mumbai Indians Last 2 games:



89 Runs in last 5 Overs vs RCB



89 Runs in last 5 Overs vs KXIP — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma becomes 3rd IPL player to reach 5000 run mark.



Balls taken to reach 5000 runs in IPL :



3619 - Raina

3817 - Rohit*

3827 - Kohli#MIvsKXIP #RohitSharma — Rohit Stans Telugu (@Rohit_Stans) October 1, 2020

#RohitSharma after last match he understood can't drop Ishan Kishan so put a master plan decided to run out Surya Kumar Yadav , so that he can bring Saurabh Tiwary in ..... I can feel Vad pav conspiracy here . — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 1, 2020

Rahul paid tribute to Kohli by giving to spin at death overs #KXIPvMI — Chikatlo chindulestha (@chikati_rajyam) October 1, 2020

That Dream 11 ad featuring Bumrah can actually become true if he joins SRH.



"Boom Boom, idhar fast nahi chalta hai." — Divyanshu (@MSDivyanshu) October 1, 2020

Third umpire rolling it too much, NCB must keep an eye. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 1, 2020

Maxwell's agony at the crease ends!



Chahar wins this battle. He's been absolutely brilliant against him tonight!



KXIP - 107/5 (14.5)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPL #KXIPvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 1, 2020

Good overs by @krunalpandya24 and @Jaspritbumrah93. The ball is gripping a bit while @rdchahar1 is bowling but it may stop in some time when the dew makes the seam wet. The ball will start skidding on to the bat.#KXIPvMI #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 1, 2020

Stellar performance of all-round cricket from @mipaltan. Some powerful hitting from Hardik, Polly, Rohit and ably supported by all the bowlers. Congratulations to Mumbai Indians. @lionsdenkxip will be looking to bounce back in the next game. #MIvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 1, 2020