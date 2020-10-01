IPL 2020: Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma's MI thrash hapless KXIP

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off in Match 13 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and Rohit Sharma's side registered their second win of the tournament.
After KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl, Sheldon Cottrell banished the demons of his previous outing against the Rajasthan Royals to dismiss Quinton de Kock, who is really struggling in IPL 2020. Late cameos from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, along with some poor captaincy by Rahul, took MI to an excellent total of 191.
Cottrell was the best KXIP bowler on display as he registered figures of 1/20, but after he was bowled out far too early in the piece, Jimmy Neesham and Krishnappa Gowtham were taken apart at the death.
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul started brightly, but an excellent inswinger from Jasprit Bumrah castled the former. Rahul struggled to get going, while Karun Nair didn't trouble the scorers too much. Nicholas Pooran showed form in the previous game, and he capitalised on that to score 44 off just 27 balls in this game.
However, an game-changing over from James Pattinson sent the West Indian back to the hut, while Glenn Maxwell's laborious 18-ball 11 damaged the KXIP cause significantly. Rahul Chahar tormented the former Delhi Capitals man before coaxing him into an ugly leg-side hoick, with Maxwell's abysmal form in IPL 2020 now morphing into a major concern for KXIP.
Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya were also excellent with the ball as KXIP fell short of MI's target by 48 runs.
Twitter had a lot to say about the game, with users criticising KL Rahul's captaincy and lauding Rohit Sharma's second IPL 2020 fifty. Here are the best reactions from the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 game.