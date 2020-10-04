IPL 2020: Twitterati troll KXIP as Watson and du Plessis orchestrate CSK's 10-wicket win

The Chennai Super Kings punished Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul’s decision to bat first by chasing down a seemingly steep target without breaking a sweat. Set a target of 179 in their allotted 20 overs, CSK won the game by ten wickets with 14 balls to spare.

The story of the day has to be Shane Watson’s return to form. Skipper MS Dhoni’s faith in the 39-year-old has been questioned throughout the tournament so far. But, Watson would answer his critics in style.

The Australian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 83 off just 53 balls as he and opening partner, Faf du Plessis (87* off 53 balls) put together 181 runs for the first wicket to respond to the Kings XI Punjab innings in style.

Earlier in the day, the KXIP openers, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got off to a great start as there was still no sign of Chris Gayle in the playing XI. However, that partnership was broken by leg-spin veteran, Piyush Chawla with the score at 61.

Mandeep Singh justified his selection in the XI in place of Karun Nair by scoring a quickfire 27 before falling to Ravindra Jadeja. Nicholas Pooran would then light up the Dubai International Stadium before he and captain KL Rahul were dismissed off consecutive deliveries.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Sarfaraz Khan put together 26 runs off just 16 balls to take the Kings XI to 178/4 in their 20 overs.

Quite deservedly, the ‘Man of the Match’ award was bagged by Shane Watson for his unbeaten 83 off 53 deliveries. The victory sees Chennai Super Kings leapfrog two teams to go up to 6th place, while their opponents tonight, KXIP replace them at the base of the table.

As always, Twitter users had it all and a little more to say about what can be called a bit of an upset, given CSK’s performances in the tournament so far. We’ve put together some of the best right here -

If CSK finish above No. 8 this season, they should install a Faf statue at Chepauk. #CSKvKXIP — Manya (@CSKian716) October 4, 2020

This is vintage CSK. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

KL Rahul going the Kohli route, great personal form, great team, yet somehow can't convert losses into wins. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 4, 2020

I feel for KL Rahul. He looks like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. He's doing his best, they're all trying, but nothing seems to be working. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 4, 2020

KXIP's five main bowlers in this game include two inexperienced bowlers in Bishnoi and Harpreet.



Their backup is only Maxwell.



Mujeeb hasn't played a game yet, but the lack of bowling choices will decide how far KXIP go in #IPL2020.#CSKvsKXIP — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

At least now KXIP should bring Chris Gayle, they've tried everyone and everything. If not your bowling, your batting would be much better with that man. He's been a franchise to the IPL, doesn't matter if he's 41, on his day there's nothing which can stop him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 4, 2020

Please keep holding one end KL, so that KXIP will also keep holding onto No.8 in points table. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 4, 2020

Being a CSK fan feels like Mushfiqur Rahim these days. You can't celebrate anything until the last ball of the match is bowled. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 4, 2020