IPL 2020: 'Very happy with how the team is shaping up' - RCB skipper Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to share an interview with captain Virat Kohli as his team prepares for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

In an episode of 'Bold Diaries', the Indian skipper talks about the team's practice sessions, and is also seen batting in the nets. He seems to be in excellent nick, and unleashed a wide array of lofted drives, flicks and pulls.

Speaking of RCB's training in the UAE so far, Virat Kohli stated that it's a challenge to get back in the right frame of mind after such a long break.

"Well, obviously, first few days you're getting you're eye in. Getting back in the think of things after 5 months - it's a bit different. You try to get back in the frame of mind that you want to be in, and it takes time."

Very happy with the way the team is shaping up ahead of IPL 2020: Virat Kohli

More intense, more hungry than ever before, and more balanced, Virat Kohli speaks about his progress after two weeks of practice in the UAE ahead of Dream 11 IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/l2ovA1IgGf — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2020

Virat Kohli added the he is delighted at the way RCB are approaching IPL 2020, and claimed that they're attempting to strike the right balance with their practice sessions in the lead-up to the tournament.

"Very very happy with how the team is shaping up. A few shoulders are sore because we're throwing after months and a few muscles are asleep. The guys are getting back to the intensity levels that we want. We have moved ahead in a balanced manner, with ample off-time."

The 31-year-old added that RCB's players seem fit and raring to go, and that he personally has felt good right from the first practice session in the UAE

"From a fitness point of view, everyone's looking great. It's a matter of feeling good, and I've felt good from the first session."

Virat Kohli and RCB face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first IPL 2020 game on the 21st of September. The Red and Gold brigade will attempt to with their first-ever IPL title this year, and they have a balanced squad to help them on this very quest.