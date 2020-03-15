IPL 2020: Wasim Jaffer reveals his goals as KXIP batting coach

Wasim Jaffer retired from all forms of cricket recently

What's the story?

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has opened up on his targets as the new batting coach of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. The Mumbai batsman mentioned that he will try his best to help the youngsters present in the Mohali-based franchise's squad by passing on the knowledge that he possesses to them.

The background

Wasim Jaffer was one of the greatest batsmen on the Indian domestic circuit. He has many domestic records to his name and the right-handed batsman played a few matches for India as well. Although he could not achieve much success in international cricket, he was an integral part of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. Because of his fantastic batting performances, he was appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for the 13th edition of the IPL.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Cricket.com on Sunday (15th March), Jaffer answered many interesting questions and one of them was about his aims for the upcoming IPL season. He said:

"I will try and help them as much as I can. A lot of players have problems, sometimes its mental, sometimes it is technical. Sometimes it could also be something that is out of cricket. I’ve gone through that journey and I can relate to the problems. And I will pass on my knowledge."

He also stated that he felt that the youngsters of the new era are mature enough to understand their wants. When asked about his opinion on the use of limited DRS in the Ranji Trophy semifinals and final, Jaffer replied:

"If they are using then we might as well use the full DRS. There is no shortage of money with the BCCI. Any decision going here and there can change the complexion of the game."

The veteran batsman also pointed out that there should be no harm in using DRS fully, now that BCCI has introduced this new concept.

What's next?

There is still a big question mark over the start date of IPL 2020 because of the growing COVID-19 threat. BCCI has deferred the tournament until April 15.