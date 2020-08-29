IPL 2020: ‘We're happy to follow the rules because we want to play this tournament,’ says KXIP star Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal sounded excited to be back on the field as the Punjab franchise began their three-week preparatory camp in the build-up to IPL 2020. The 29-year-old stated that everyone is willingly following all the safety rules that have been put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KXIP posted a video of the team’s nets session on social media, with the Indian opener speaking in the background. The video is captioned: “Nava season, nava josh (new season, new passion)!”

Speaking about getting back on the field, Mayank Agarwal said:

“It is obviously very, very good. We are all grateful that we get the chance to be outdoors and do what we love.”

Indeed, all the cricketers must be relieved to be back training after being cooped up in their homes for close to five months. The energy seemed to be very high, with Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble also seen bowling in the nets.

We will happily follow all the rules: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal stated that all the Kings XI Punjab players will happily follow all the rules (Image Credits: Cricket Addictor)

Mayank Agarwal added that while the IPL poses different challenges this time around, the players are trying their best to adjust to the new rules:

“[It is a] very new [and] very different challenge but we are all trying to do our best and trying to adjust to the new rules and the new views, and quite happy to follow whatever rules are in place because [at] the end of the day, we want to play cricket and we want to play this tournament.”

The Punjab side landed in Dubai on August 21. As per protocols laid down by the stakeholders, everyone was tested upon landing before the mandatory six-day self-isolation period. All players and support staff were then tested on days 1, 3 and 5 before being allowed to join the team’s bio-secure bubble. They will further be tested every fifth day.

IPL 2020 will be played across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will begin on September 19, with the final scheduled for November 10.