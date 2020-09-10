Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday said they will be missing the packed Eden Gardens atmosphere with the IPL 2020 being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He added that KKR will try to bring happiness to the City of Joy this season.

At the launch of a campaign titled ‘Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai!’, Karthik said that the people of Kolkata will always be in their hearts.

“We will be missing our fans this year and the energy of Eden Gardens. We wanted to communicate directly with KKR fans, and wanted to convey what they mean to us. We do understand that they can’t be here in person with us, but they will be in our heart,” Karthik, who was appointed KKR captain ahead of IPL 2018, said.

We are playing for the fans this year: KKR captain

KKR would be looking to virtually connect their fans across the globe. Image Credits: The Prevalent India

It was a double whammy for West Bengal a few months back which first got ravaged by the coronavirus and then Cyclone Amphan left many of its districts in tatters. Even though the people of the state won’t be able to attend KKR’s matches this season, the team would look to connect virtually with their fans all over the globe.

“This year, it’s not so much for us. We’re playing for you all. We want to put a smile on their faces through our cricket. If we play the right brand of cricket, I’m sure we will make sure that you know we put a smile on every KKR fan out there,” Karthik signed off.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and CEO Venky Mysore also echoed the same emotions, saying that the fans have been the biggest strength for KKR.

The Kolkata franchise will begin their campaign on September 23 against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. KKR managed to make the playoffs in Karthik’s first season as captain but finished fifth in IPL 2019.