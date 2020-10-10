IPL 2020: When senior players other than coach or captain lead, it gives absolute clarity to the team, says Eoin Morgan

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan is a part of the leadership group of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. Although he is not the designated skipper of the side, Morgan believes that his role as a senior player in the team is as important as the captain, Dinesh Karthik, or the coach, Brendon McCullum.

Morgan is often seen giving valuable advice to players, especially youngsters, while in the field, and these inputs have helped them become better players. Speaking of leadership roles in the team, he said:

“I think it has worked really well so far. I think DK and Brendon McCullum lead extremely well within the team. Within aspect of the rest of the players, we have a number of senior leaders that take on roles that don’t have a title."

He added:

“And within the team, that plays a pivotal part because when other seniors players, apart from captain and coach and vice-captain, lead or take on directions or decisions, it gives absolute clarity for the rest of the team.”

KKR's middle-order is quite flexible at the moment: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is of the opinion that his batting number is not fixed as KKR have a dynamic and flexible middle-order

Eoin Morgan bats at No.4 for England in white-ball cricket but bats a bit lower than his usual position for the Kolkata Knight Riders. While skipper Dinesh Karthik has been criticised in the past for not giving players like Morgan a proper batting position, the 34-year-old believes that the KKR middle-order is very strong and flexible.

Eoin Morgan stated that different players have different roles, and these roles keep changing depending on the opposition bowlers. He explained:

“I think middle-order is quite flexible at the moment, depending on what team we play and type of attack we come up against. Different batters are suited to different bowlers and DK and coach are very good at reading what’s the right way to move forward in that regard. We have lot of options which are flexible.”

KKR have played six games in IPL 2020 and have won three of them. They will next face Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on 10th October.