IPL 2020: Will Ambati Rayudu play today?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 14 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai today.

The 3-time IPL champions haven't had the best of starts to their campaign, and are placed dead last on the points table with one win from three games. SRH haven't fared much better and are currently in 7th place, but they are on the back of a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals.

Will Ambati Rayudu play for CSK in their IPL 2020 encounter against SRH?

Ambati Rayudu was the Man of the Match in CSK's first IPL 2020 game

CSK will be boosted by the returns of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo for this game. The Hyderabad batsman was the Man of the Match in the IPL 2020 season opener against the Mumbai Indians as his flawless knock took the Men in Yellow to their only win of the season so far.

However, Ambati Rayudu soon suffered a hamstring niggle and was left out of the playing XI for the next two games against the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. Upon his return, it is likely that he will replace either Murali Vijay or Ruturaj Gaikwad in the CSK playing XI against SRH, since both Indian batsmen haven't performed well in IPL 2020 so far.

Bravo, on the other hand, is likely to step in for either Shane Watson or Josh Hazlewood, and if CSK opt to drop the Australian pacer, they might have to ring in another change for a 6th bowling option. Shardul Thakur will be the likely replacement if captain MS Dhoni chooses to go down that route.

With two valuable points up for grabs in the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 game, both teams will be keen on ensuring that they are not rooted to the bottom of the points table for some more time.