IPL 2020: Will dew play a role on the slow and dry wickets? 

A deluge of fours and sixes is what has been the most striking aspect of the last 12 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, if the morning show of the day is any indication, will we see that many boundaries this season?

The first match of IPL 13 between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday evening showed that the wicket, which is a fresh track at the Abu Dhabi stadium didn’t have much pace.

In other words, the ball didn’t come that easily on to the bat when the Mumbai Indians came on first. Yes, the slowness was the order of the day. So much so that no one could hit through the line. There was practically no output from the track and MI struggled to make a mark.

The story, however, was slightly different in the second half of the IPL opener. The Chennai Super Kings were right on the money, thanks to Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis – who batted on a pitch wherein the ball came to the bat a little better. Rayudu, in particular, displayed immaculate timing, making tall claims and negotiated the gaps between the fielders but threw his wicket in the end.

How will dew come into the picture this IPL?

Don’t forget, there isn’t any team as dangerous as CSK when they are made to play on slower tracks and Rayudu and Faf, the latter a master at running hard between the wickets, formed the perfect foil to toy with the MI attack.

No one knows if there will be a little wear and tear on the track and eventually those big run-chases may not happen that regularly or not. Who knows, what is in store?

But for sure, there could be a lot of surprises. A lot of purchase could be there for the spinners this IPL. Right from left-arm spin, right-arm off-break to leg-spinners – this IPL could be theirs. Ideally, this arrangement could suit some of the teams but not the ones with stroke players.

A team like the Royal Challengers Bangalore won’t enjoy such wickets. Even the Delhi Capitals, a side filled with batsmen who love hitting the ball may not like Abu Dhabi’s track. Perhaps, a bit of dew later on in the tournament could make things in this IPL a lot better.

Perhaps, a few more matches in the days to come should give us a clearer indication as to how the Abu Dhabi stadium pitch would behave. As of today, it certainly was not the world’s best T20 wicket. Sunday’s match between the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab would give us an indication about the wicket at the Dubai stadium.

Let’s not also overrule the fact that a couple of teams in this IPL season like MI and Kolkata Riders have been playing several practice games at the Abu Dhabi stadium. Doesn't it look quite clear that it is only a matter of time when the spinners join the party? Let’s wait and keep watching!