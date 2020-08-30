IPL 2020: ‘You are the heartbeat of the team’: Shane Watson on Suresh Raina missing the tournament

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson posted a heartfelt message for teammate Suresh Raina on his official Instagram account. The left-handed batsman will miss IPL 2020 after returning to India for personal reasons.

Terming Suresh Raina a “star”, the former Aussie all-rounder lauded him for being an integral part of the CSK squad, adding that the tournament is going to miss the services of the former India batsman. Watson said:

“You are going to be sorely missed from CSK. You have been with the CSK from the start [of the IPL], you are the heartbeat of the team. You are also going to be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of IPL. But, most importantly, is your well-being and hope you are going okay.”

The entire CSK squad is going through a rough phase after 13 of its members, including players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, tested positive for COVID-19. Not only were they forced to extend their quarantine period by seven more days but they also can’t begin their preparatory camp until at least the start of next month.

IPL’s first positive cases emerged from the CSK camp

Chennai Super Kings underwent a five-day training camp in Chennai before flying out to Dubai (Image Credits: New Indian Express)

Addressing the issue, Shane Watson said:

“It’s been an interesting time to be in lockdown for another seven days, but this is the ever-changing world that we live in. We all have to do what we possibly can to stay safe, to limit the spread of Covid-19 throughout the IPL tournament because it is the best T20 tournament in the world.”

Watson, who was IPL’s ‘Most Valuable Player’ in 2008 and 2013, vowed that he will do his best to make IPL 2020 a success and to bring a smile back on the faces of fans and players.

The 13th edition of the tournament will be played across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will begin on September 19, with the final scheduled for November 10. As per IPL tradition, the first match of the season will be held between last year's finalists, with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians.