IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh terms KKR’s decision to release Chris Lynn a ‘bad call’

Chris Lynn

India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh opined on Monday that IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to release Australian batsman Chris Lynn was a ‘bad call’. On a lighter note, he added that he may drop a message to KKR’s co-owner, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, over the same.

Yuvraj’s comments came against the backdrop of Lynn blasting 91 from 30 balls for Maratha Arabians against Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. With the knock, the Aussie broke the T10 record for the highest individual score, which was earlier held by England opener Alex Hales, who had slammed 87 from 32 balls.

"Chris was outstanding, unbelievable hits. He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that," Yuvraj, Lynn’s teammate at Maratha Arabians, told reporters after the game.

Yuvraj Singh

On his own plans, Yuvraj added said that he is satisfied playing in leagues outside India, and hopes to get into coaching in the future.

"There are a lot of leagues coming up in the next two to three years, so I am looking forward to playing a few of them. It's good for me that I play for about two or three months, instead of playing the whole year. I am enjoying that for the next few years and then hopefully can get into coaching after practicing that side by side," he revealed.

"I had a back spasm so I can't really fight my body too much. I think mentally I am still young, but the body says take it easy, so hopefully I'll be fit for the next game," the all-rounder stated about his fitness.