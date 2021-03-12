IPL 2021: 25 unique records held by the teams

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner. Eight teams are set to battle it out for the prized trophy once again in an all-new format. Mumbai Indians, once again, enter this edition of the tournament as the defending champions.

IPL 2021 will commence on April 9 and come to a close with the final on May 30. With no home advantage for any team, the platform is set for a visual extravaganza and it will be exciting to see which team comes out on top.

Before the tournament commences, here is a look at some of the unique records held by the IPL franchises in the tournament.

#VIVOIPL is back in India 🇮🇳 🙌



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar 🗓️



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Unique records held by IPL teams

#1

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made it to the playoffs 6 out of 8 times, i.e., 75 percent of the time. Only the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ahead with a 90.9 percent record (10 out of 11 times).

CSK have played more finals than any other team in the history of the IPL (8 finals in 11 seasons).

#2

Chennai Super Kings have failed to make it to the final whenever the tournament, in part or fully, was played out of India. In 2009 and 2014, they finished 4th and 3rd respectively. In 2020, they ended up 7th on the points table – which also happened to be the first time they failed to make it to the playoffs.

Advertisement

#3

Mumbai Indians (MI) hold a joint record of playing the highest number of games in a single season along with the Chennai Super Kings. MI played 19 games in IPL 2013 while CSK played the same number of games in IPL 2012.

#4

CSK’s match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2010 witnessed the highest match aggregate (469 runs) ever in the league. Batting first, MS Dhoni and his men put up 246/5 on the board. In reply, the Royals scored 223 runs.

#5

4 of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL games have yielded no result – the most for any franchise.

#6

Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) have lost the most number of games in a single IPL season (13). In IPL 2013, they only managed to win 3 out of 16 games.

#7

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL 5 out of the 6 times they have been in the final. Their winning percentage of 83 in the finals is the highest in the IPL.

#8

MI hold the record for the greatest win-margin with balls remaining. They won against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008 with 87 balls and 8 wickets to spare.

#9

CSK and MI have played each other the most number of times in the IPL. The two teams have clashed 30 times, with CSK winning on only 12 occasions.

#10

Advertisement

SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only two teams to have a 100 per cent win record against two teams. SRH have always come out victorious against Gujarat Lions and Pune Warriors India, while RCB have a 100 per cent win record against Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India.

1 / 2 NEXT