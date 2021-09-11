IPL 2021: 3 batsmen who have enjoyed batting against Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Mumbai Indians are the only IPL franchise to have won seven championships. They have lifted the IPL trophy five times, while the Mumbai-based franchise also won the Champions League T20 twice.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit have ended the previous two IPL seasons as champions, and one of the key reasons behind their success has been the brilliant performance of their bowling lineup. MI have a perfect blend of experience and youth in their bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians have signed some great bowlers in the last 13 years

Over the last 13 seasons of the IPL, Mumbai Indians have been home to star bowlers like Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh, Trent Boult, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Mitchell Johnson, DJ Bravo, Shaun Pollock, Mustafizur Rahman and many others.

Scoring runs in matches at Wankhede Stadium is relatively easier for the batsmen but not when they play against the Mumbai Indians. But there have been a few batsmen who have an exceptional record against MI in the IPL. Here's a list of three such batters.

1. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler knows how to score big against the Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jos Buttler started his IPL career at the Mumbai Indians. He performed decently for MI, but the franchise released him before the 2018 season. Rajasthan Royals signed him next, and Buttler has scored big against his former franchise ever since.

In just five innings against the Mumbai-based franchise, Buttler has amassed 300 runs at an average of 75. He is the only batsman to have a strike rate of more than 160 (minimum 150 runs) against MI in the IPL. Buttler has recorded a half-century in three of his five innings against Mumbai.

Earlier this year, when Jos Buttler played against MI during the first phase of IPL 2021, he scored 41 runs off 32 deliveries. It is interesting to note that in the two innings he played before that game, Buttler had lost his wicket in single digits. Unfortunately for RR, Buttler will not be available for the second phase of IPL 2021.

2. Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag represented two franchises - Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings - against the Mumbai Indians during his IPL career. Sehwag played a total of 14 matches against MI in IPL, amassing 431 runs, with his highest score being 95*.

Sehwag's strike rate increased from 155.44 to 156.15 versus Mumbai. Also, his batting average against MI (33.15) was much better than his career batting average (27.56). Sehwag hit 50 fours and 17 sixes against MI in IPL.

3. Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen represented three franchises - Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore - in IPL matches against the Mumbai Indians. In seven innings versus the Mumbai-based franchise, Pietersen aggregated 190 runs at an average of 47.50.

Also Read

His IPL career strike rate was 134.72, but against MI it rose to 149.60. Pietersen smashed 18 fours and eight sixes versus Mumbai. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians bowlers could only dismiss him four times in the seven innings he played against them.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee