IPL 2021: 3 batsmen who struggled against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently third in the IPL 2021 Points Table. The Bangalore-based franchise have won five of their first seven matches this season and are among the favorites to win the IPL trophy.

One of the main reasons behind the success of the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been the team's bowling unit. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson and Washington Sundar have performed exceptionally well with the ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had signed some big names in their bowling unit in the previous seasons

Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore have zero trophies to their name, it would be wrong to say that the franchise's squad has been weak. Some of the best bowlers in world cricket like Dale Steyn, Mitchell Starc, Zaheer Khan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Samuel Badree and others have donned the RCB jersey in their careers.

Scoring runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a relatively easy task for the batsmen but not when they play against the RCB bowlers. In this listicle, we will take a look at the three batsmen who have struggled against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

#1 Subramaniam Badrinath

Former Indian batsman Subramaniam Badrinath has averaged 40+ when playing against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors and Punjab Kings in the IPL. However, when he played against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, his batting average dipped below 15.

Badrinath played 15 matches for Chennai Super Kings against RCB, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 104.55. While he registered at least one fifty against six IPL teams, his highest score against RCB was 34.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha opens the innings with David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha played a vital knock of 39 runs in a do-or-die match against Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. But apart from that, his performances against RCB have not been up to the mark.

In most of the innings, Saha had a strike rate of less than 100 even while playing on the flat wicket at M. Chinnswamy Stadium. Overall, Saha has played 22 matches against Bangalore, scoring 275 runs at an average of 19.64. His strike rate has dipped from 131.14 to 122.22 against RCB, and he is yet to score a fifty against the team.

It will be interesting to see if Saha can record his maiden half-century against RCB on October 6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

#3 Parthiv Patel

Another Indian wicket-keeper batsman to be a part of this list is Parthiv Patel. Parthiv played his last few IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore but before that he played 17 games against RCB, scoring 210 runs at an average of 14.

His career strike rate was 120.78, but while playing against RCB, it dipped to 102.44. Also, Parthiv could never record a half-century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, with his highest score being 36.

