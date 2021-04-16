IPL 2021: 3 best knocks by Faf du Plessis against PBKS

Faf du Plessis was instrumental in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) successful chase of a paltry but tricky 107 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 16 in Mumbai.

While opener Ruturaj Gaikwad fell cheaply, du Plessis was a steady anchor at the other end. He was solid in the team's chase, compiling a patient and unbeaten 33-ball 36 to help his side register their first victory of IPL 2021, as CSK won by six wickets.

The South African batsman was ably assisted by English all-rounder Moeen Ali (31-ball 46) as the duo stitched a 66-run partnership to dominate the PBKS bowling attack. There was a bit of a stutter towards the end as Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu fell to Mohammed Shami in quick succession.

Du Plessis has enjoyed a good run against PBKS in the IPL. In the 12 matches he has played against the rebranded franchise, formerly known as KXIP, he's stacked up 502 runs at an average of 55.72 and a strike rate of 149.85.

He will be mighty pleased with his knock tonight and we take a look at some of Faf du Plessis' best knocks against PBKS in the IPL.

#1 IPL 2014: Faf du Plessis blitzes 52 off 25 balls

Chasing 232, CSK may have fallen short of the target by 44 runs, but du Plessis' 52, studded with seven fours and a six, kept his team in the hunt. He had skipper MS Dhoni for company at the other end, but the duo were eventually dismissed while going for big hits as the asking rate mounted.

Earlier, PBKS rode on massive knocks from Glenn Maxwell (90), David Miller (47) and George Bailey (40*) as they posted a mammoth 231-4 in their 20 overs.

#2 IPL 2019: Faf du Plessis' brilliant 96 goes in vain

CSK may have lost the game again, but Faf du Plessis set the tone for the side early on with a 55-ball-96 comprising of ten fours and four sixes to help Chennai post a competitive 170 for 5.

However, the opening batsman's knock went in vain after KL Rahul (71 off 36) and handy contributions from Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran saw PBKS home with six wickets to spare.

#3 IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis smacks 87* in CSK's big win

Faf du Plessis was probably fully aware of what happened in 2019 and decided to see off the PBKS bowlers himself. Set 179 to win, he began in brisk fashion and stitched a massive 181-run partnership with Shane Watson (83* off 53 deliveries).

While the Aussie smashed 11 fours and three sixes, du Plessis smoked the same number of fours as Watson and a six to finish with 87* off 53 deliveries as CSK registered a massive ten-wicket victory.