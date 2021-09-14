IPL 2021: 3 best RCB batting performances in the first half

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a great start to IPL 2021, winning five of their seven games. They were placed third in the points table below the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively.

Much of their success goes to some of their best batters who stepped up at crucial junctures to help the side clinch games.

We take a look at the three best knocks by RCB batters in the first half.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal's 101* against RR in IPL 2021

Padikkal's rather average outings for RCB in IPL 2021 were quickly forgotten after the Karnataka batter blitzed an unbeaten 52-ball knock of 101 against the Rajasthan Royals. He toyed with the Royals' bowlers and made easy work of a 177-run chase.

With Virat Kohli (72* off 47) happy to play anchor, Padikkal unfurled a flurry of shots with impeccable timing to notch up his maiden IPL hundred.

#2 Glenn Maxwell's 49-ball-78 against KKR

RCB were in trouble, losing skipper Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidhar cheaply, and the onus was on their No. 4 to deliver. And deliver he did as Glenn Maxwell stroked a breezy 49-ball-78 studded with nine fours and three sixes.

At the other end was AB de Villiers, who stitched a valuable 86-run partnership with the Aussie. RCB managed to set a competitive 205 for KKR to chase who fell short of the target by 38 runs.

#3 AB de Villiers slams 27-ball 48 vs MI

Chasing Mumbai's 159, RCB were wobbling at 106 for 5. At the crease was De Villiers, who took the attack to the opposition at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with a crisp 27-ball 48 laced with four fours and two sixes.

He was run out in the final over with two balls to spare, but Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel scampered for the last run to get RCB off on a winning note.

