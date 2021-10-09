IPL 2021: 3 big positives for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never won the IPL and have finished second on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. Over the years, RCB have always had superstar players and a lot of fanfare. But for the lack of depth in their bowling department, and few tactical blunders, RCB have never gone all the way to clinch the title.

Things have been different this year, this is the first time since 2011 that the RCB have made it to the playoffs in just 12 matches. Their team looks far better balanced, the Indian contingent has been performing and the star players have stepped up on different occasions to be counted.

RCB have had stutters on the way, but this has been one of their best seasons so far and they have made it to the playoffs as the third-ranked team after the league stage.

We take a look at 3 reasons behind the success of RCB this year:

1) Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been the difference for RCB

Glenn Maxwell has been in roaring form for RCB this season and has hit amazing levels of consistency in the UAE leg. In 14 matches this season, the right-hander has scored 498 runs at an average of 45.27 with a strike-rate 147.33.

Maxwell has been superb on slow and sluggish pitches and this has come as a huge boost for RCB. If Virat Kohli's side have to go all the way - they have to win either of two matches in Dubai or two in Sharjah and then the final in Dubai.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, Maxwell has chipped in with the ball as well. Virat Kohli has used his off-spin quite tactfully in few matches and this has given RCB great balance.

2) The performance of Indian players

Harshal Patel has been the wicket-taker for RCB

Over the years, RCB have generally relied heavily on foreign players and the Indian contingent has slipped off the radar. However, they have rectified this trend this season. In KS Bharat and Harshal Patel, RCB have two uncapped Indian players who have set the stage on fire.

Bharat has been a revelation in this phase - he has not only taken the wicket-keeping gloves, but has been used as a floater in the batting order. He showed his class and temperament in the last game against the Delhi Capitals. Needing eight runs to win in the final two balls, he smacked a six on the final ball to seal the deal for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 RCB v DC: Dressing Room Chat A last ball thriller courtesy KS Bharath, and a happy dressing room. The team was all smiles after last night’s win against table toppers DC. #PlayBold RCB v DC: Dressing Room Chat A last ball thriller courtesy KS Bharath, and a happy dressing room. The team was all smiles after last night’s win against table toppers DC.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 https://t.co/NhblCIHWmy

On the other hand, Harshal Patel has been the difference with the ball for the side. In 14 matches, Harshal has picked up 30 wickets and now holds the record for the highest number of wickets picked by an Indian bowler in an IPL season.

3) Consistency in selection

KS Bharat has given balance to RCB this season

Also Read

Consistency in selection has not always been associated with RCB as they have chopped and changed their personnel after every match. This season, however, they have stuck to the players they believe in and have given them a long run in their respective roles and this has yielded great results for the side.

Mike Hesson, Simon Katich and Virat Kohli seem to have great equation with the players and if the results are anything to go by, the players have repaid the faith.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Who has been the impact player for RCB this season? Harshal Patel Glenn Maxwell 17 votes so far