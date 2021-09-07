IPL 2021: 3 CSK players who might not get a single game in the second half

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) looked like their old selves again in IPL 2021. With five wins from seven games, MS Dhoni's men are placed second in the points table and will look to continue their good run in the UAE when the tournament restarts on September 19.

One of the factors that worked in their favor was nailing their playing XI pretty early in the tournament. The think-tank will most likely look at keeping a similar template when they begin their overseas leg.

This would mean a gameless IPL for three players who we thought would feature in the first half. Here's who we believe won't play a single match for the remainder of the season.

#1 Krishnappa Gowtham

The Karnataka spinner didn't play a single game in the first half of the IPL with Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir sharing the ball. With Moeen Ali slotting himself in as the third option for a tweaker, Gowtham will find it tough to break into the playing XI.

He does have a decent record in the IPL with 13 wickets from 24 matches at an average of 43.23. Despite being bought by CSK for a whopping price of INR 9.25 Crore, he may just warm the bench.

#2 IPL veteran Robin Uthappa

CSK have a crowded middle-order with Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu slotting themselves in the playing XI. Uthappa, while having a wealth of experience and runs to show for, will have to bide his time.

With Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order and firing for the side in the first half, there's a slim chance for Uthappa if the duo continue in the same vein for the remainder of the IPL.

#3 Mitchell Santner

Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran will be the preferred overseas players for the side. Unless there's an injury concern, Mitchell Santner will have to wait for his turn to play his first game in IPL 2021.

Santner has played six IPL matches so far and has been miserly with the ball with an economy rate of just 7.00. It remains to be seen if he will play for the side in the UAE.

