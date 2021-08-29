IPL 2021: 3 CSK players who will need to have a great second half in the UAE

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have been one of the sides in the top three, however, some of their players will have their work cut out for them in the second half of the IPL when it restarts in the UAE.

While the likes of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali have consistently fired for the side, Chennai will expect their major names in Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni to make a resounding statement when they take the field against the Mumbai Indians on September 19.

We take a look at some of the CSK stars who will need to up their game in the upcoming half of IPL 2021.

#1 MS Dhoni

A batting powerhouse in his own right, MS Dhoni boasts of the ability to decimate bowling attacks on his day. However, his finishing skills have been on the wane and the skipper will look to change that and contribute with the bat.

In the season so far, Dhoni has managed just 37 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 123.33. He could consider batting up the order and getting some valuable runs.

#2 Suresh Raina

The southpaw has been in a bit of a rut himself. Barring that one fifty at the start of the season, Raina's form has tapered off as he mustered only 123 runs from seven matches.

He is a solid striker of the ball and his ability to soak up the pressure and perform well makes him a matchwinner. CSK will be looking at Raina to deliver when they start off their campaign in the UAE - a place where they had a torrid 2020 run.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has been a vital cog in the CSK setup and will be keen to make amends for the rather lackluster IPL he has had in the first half. The batsman has just 136 runs from seven games and will look to be old aggressive self.

On paper, Chennai have a formidable batting unit and will be eager to prove themselves when they stake their claim for another IPL title in 2021.

