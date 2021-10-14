IPL 2021: 3 key player battles to watch out for in the CSK vs KKR final

The Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021 and this match could well be the last time MS Dhoni takes the field. While CSK find themselves in familiar territory, the Kolkata Knight Riders have turned their season around and will lock horns with the 3-time champions for the third time.

In MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan, fans will see perhaps the two most tactically astute captains of the tournament. While CSK have been solid and consistent all season, KKR have managed to turn their fortunes in the UAE leg. They had lost two out of the seven games in the India leg of the IPL. However, they have been a resurgent force in the UAE and find themselves in the final.

On a tricky Dubai pitch, in-form players will hold the key and there will be specific player battles that could well define the course of the IPL final.

We take a look at the 3 key player battles in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final.

3) Josh Hazelwood vs Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer has been the find of the IPL for KKR.

Venkatesh Iyer has been the find of the season and his consistent starts at the top of the order have been one of the biggest reasons KKR have managed to turn the tide in their favour.

In nine matches so far, the left-hander has scored 320 runs at an average of 40 and with a strike rate of 125. On a tricky surface in Sharjah, Iyer slammed a half-century and set the platform for KKR's win.

Iyer, however, will be challenged by Josh Hazlewood in the powerplay overs. Dubai generally has more bounce than Sharjah and Hazlewood, with his unnerving accuracy and hard lengths, can be a challenge for the batter.

This battle in the first six overs could go a long way in determining this season's champions.

2) Varun Chakravarthy vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj will have to continue his good form in the IPL final.

This has been a breakout season in the IPL for Ruturaj Gaikwad. The classy right-hander has always provided sensational starts to the Chennai Super Kings and will hold the key in the final as well.

In 15 matches so far, Gaikwad has scored 603 runs at an average of 46.38 with a strike rate of 137.35. These are outstanding numbers and his controlled aggression against the spinners has stood out.

Eoin Morgan could well use his trump card Varun Chakravarthy against the CSK batter in the powerplay overs as the mystery spinner has gone from strength to strength all season.

In 16 games, the Tamil Nadu spinner has conceded runs at an economy of 6.40 while picking up 18 wickets. Chakravarthy's control and variations have posed a problem to almost all the batters in the competition and his battle with Gaikwad promises to be a thrilling contest.

1) Lockie Ferguson vs Faf du Plessis

Faf will hold the key to CSK's chances in the IPL final.

Both these overseas pros have been brilliant for their respective sides and will take on each other in the powerplay overs. While Ferguson has clocked impressive speeds all season, Faf has been in sublime form for CSK. On the biggest stage of them all, both players will need to outsmart the other if they have to give their side a great platform up front.

If we take a look at the numbers, Faf has scored 547 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42. He will need to bring his A-game forward to blunt Lockie Ferguson who will charge in right through the match.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar