IPL 2021: 3 leading wicket-taking bowlers for MI so far

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have been one of those outfits that boasts of a solid bowling attack in IPL 2021. While their batting may have collapsed in their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the UAE leg, their seamers nailed it for the side.

Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Adam Milne were all among the wickets to restrict CSK for 156, but their batting was a letdown. The bowlers will be keen to repeat their good performances against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (September 23).

Ahead of the key clash, we take a look at the top three wicket-takers for MI so far this season.

#1 Rahul Chahar | Leading bowler for MI with 11 wickets

The tweaker has fast-cemented himself as MI's trumpcard in the middle overs. With 11 wickets from eight matches at an average of 20.26 and an economy of 7.00, Chahar has proved to be a vital cog in the side's playing XI.

His previous performance against KKR will be on his mind as he registered his best bowling figures in the IPL. KKR were chasing a target of 153 when they ran into Chahar, whose repeated strokes dented their chase.

The 22-year-old prised out the wickets of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan. He gave away just 27 runs to stop Kolkata for 142.

#2 Trent Boult | 10 wickets

The Kiwi quick was one of the most successful pacers in the side's first game in the IPL restart against CSK.

He picked up key wickets of Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina. He is now second on the list of MI's leading wicket-takers at an economy of 8.50 and an average of 25.80.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah | 8 wickets

It was a dismal outing for Bumrah in the first half of the IPL. The MI pace spearhead had just six wickets to show for in seven games at an economic rate of 7.11.

Bumrah recaptured his form during India's tour against England, picking up wickets at regular pace. He will be hoping to climb up the wickets charts after scalping two wickets against Chennai.

The quick was expensive giving away 33 runs from his four overs, but he picked up key wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

