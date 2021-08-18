IPL 2021: 3 milestones MS Dhoni can reach 

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19 to restart IPL 2021.

After a forgettable IPL 2020, Dhoni’s boys made a good comeback in the first half of this year’s event before the T20 league had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Of the seven matches they played, CSK won five and lost two and will resume the event at the second position on the points table.

While Dhoni continued to impress as leader, he did nothing much of note with the bat in the first seven games. In four innings, he scored 37 runs with a best of 18. Behind the stumps, he took five catches.

Can Dhoni cross these landmarks in IPL 2021?

Dhoni, who turned 40 in July this year, might well be featuring in his farewell IPL season. We take a look at some milestones he can achieve in the second half of IPL 2021.

#1 200 matches as IPL captain

MS Dhoni is among the most successful captains in the IPL

Dhoni already holds the record for having played most matches as captain in the IPL. He has led in 195 games so far out of which he has won 115 matches and lost 79, giving him a win percentage of 59.27.

If he leads CSK in five more matches in IPL 2021, he will become the first skipper to lead in 200 IPL games. While Dhoni has captained CSK for the majority of his IPL career, he led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in a handful of games when the Chennai franchise were suspended.

Virat Kohli is a distant second on the list of players who have led in most IPL matches. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leader has been captain in 132 matches. He has won 60 and lost 64, giving him a win percentage of 48.04.

Apart from Dhoni and Kohli, Gautam Gambhir (129) and Rohit Sharma (123) are the only players to have led in over 100 matches in the IPL.

#2 300 matches as captain in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma (left) has led MI to five IPL titles and Dhoni has captained CSK to three title wins

Apart from the IPL, Dhoni also holds the record for having played the most matches as T20 captain. In his overall T20 career, he has led in 291 games out of which he has won 171 and lost 115. His win percentage as skipper in T20 matches is close to 60 percent.

If Dhoni leads CSK in all the remaining seven group matches and at least two playoff games (provided CSK qualify), he will become the first cricketer in the history of T20 cricket to have captained in 300 matches in the format.

Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy (208) is second on the list of players who have led in most T20 games. Sammy has won 104 matches as captain while losing 97. The Indian trio of Kohli (177), Gambhir (170) and Rohit (147) complete the top five.

#3 7000 runs in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni can scored over 6800 runs in T20 cricket

Dhoni is 142 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket. In 338 matches so far, he has amassed 6858 runs at a strike rate of 134.89 with 27 half-centuries. If Dhoni manages to have a couple of decent knocks out in the middle during IPL 2021, he might be able to cross the 7000-run landmark.

Among Indians, only Kohli (9929), Rohit Sharma (9315), Suresh Raina (8617), Shikhar Dhawan (8568) and Robin Uthappa (6861) have scored more runs than Dhoni in T20 cricket.

Gambhir (6402) and Dinesh Karthik (6183) are the other Indians with over 6000 T20 runs, while Manish Pandey (5944) is all set to join the club.

Overall, West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter in T20 cricket. He has smashed 14096 runs from 437 games, maintaining an amazing strike rate of 146.10. Apart from Gayle, only three batters have scored over 10000 runs in T20 cricket - Kieron Pollard (10898), Shoaib Malik (10741) and David Warner (10017).

Edited by Rohit Mishra