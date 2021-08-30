IPL 2021: 3 moves that worked for RCB in the first half

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been a dominating force in this edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games to be placed third in the points table.

Virat Kohli & co. made some major additions to their arsenal ahead of the season by roping in Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson. With a settled combination and an improved bowling attack, Bangalore are favorites to make the playoffs this season.

Ahead of the IPL restart on September 19, we take a look at three moves that have worked for RCB in the first half.

#1 Maxwell, Jamieson worked wonders for RCB this IPL

Maxwell notched up two fifties and has become the side's most reliable No.4. and the team's highest run-scorer in IPL 2021.

His best knock came against KKR, where he smashed a 49-ball 78 to help his side register a comprehensive 38-run win. Jamieson, to his credit, has nine wickets from seven games at an economy of 9.20. His ability to wield the long handle makes him a valuable asset down the order for the side.

#2 An improved pace bowling unit

Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel were simply outstanding for RCB this time. While the Hyderabadi quick was getting the side off to a great start with the ball, Patel has had a rollicking tournament in the death overs, picking up 17 wickets in the edition so far.

Trading for Patel proved to be a masterstroke for RCB in this IPL as the medium pacer was their best bowler. His fifer against the Mumbai Indians in the first match set the tone for the side's good run.

Patel has been Bangalore's most successful bowler this edition, with Kyle Jamieson (nine wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (six) ranking below him.

#3 Settled team combination

Over the last couple of seasons, one of RCB's perennial issues was an unsettled team combination. This time around, Kohli appears to have nailed his combination with the notable exception of a No.3.

With Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal at the top, Rajat Patidar, Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the middle followed by Daniel Sams and Washington Sundar to finish things off, Bangalore has a formidable team on paper.

