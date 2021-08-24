IPL 2021: 3 MI players who need to play well to make a strong case for retention 

Mumbai Indians (MI) have unarguably the most settled unit in the IPL. This is why we see them making minimum moves at auctions. They have backed a set of players for nearly a decade now and have reaped the fruits.

MI are the most successful franchise in the IPL with five title wins, two of them coming back-to-back in the last two seasons.

Among other franchises, only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lifted the IPL crown more than two times. The MS Dhoni-led outfit has won the T20 league thrice.

However, with the IPL mega auction coming up, all franchises will have to let their players go and, literally, start afresh. As per reports, each franchise will be allowed to retain only three players before the auction and use the RTM (right-to-match) card for two more players.

IPL 2021: 3 MI players who will be desperate to make a mark in the UAE leg

Going by stature and consistency, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are three of the strongest candidates likely to be retained by MI.

However, we look at three players who can make the final decision tough for the franchise, if they put up exceptionally good performances in the second half of IPL 2021.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya struggled for fluency in the first half of IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The MI all-rounder struggled in the first half of IPL 2021. Hardik Pandya played seven matches and only scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 118.18.

Under conditions tough for clean hitting, he kept getting out trying to clear the field. His timing, one of his greatest assets with the bat, was just not there.

Ever since he made his debut for MI in 2015, the Baroda cricketer has been an indispensable part of the franchise. However, the fact that he hasn’t bowled in the IPL since 2019, the year in which he underwent a back surgery, could hamper his chances of being retained.

It is being said that Pandya will bowl in the second half of IPL 2021, which will give us a fair idea of how ready he is as a bowler for the T20 World Cup.

At the same time, MI will also keep an eye on Pandya the pacer, as bowling makes him a high-utility player. That said, it will be extremely important for him to score runs as well in the second half of IPL 2021.

#2 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 87 off 34 against CSK during the first half of IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

West Indies’ limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard is the most dangerous T20 batter on his day. We all saw a perfect illustration of the same during his unbeaten 87 off 34 balls against CSK in the India leg of IPL 2021.

Pollard single-handledly muscled MI to victory in a chase of 219, bludgeoning six fours and eight sixes.

Like Pandya, though, Pollard also struggled with his timing for the most part in the first half of IPL 2021. With the ball not coming on to the bat, the Windies batter failed to find the middle of the willow more often than not.

Taking out his 87 not out against CSK, he totalled 81 runs in the remaining matches, a number of those in singles and twos, with the boundaries not coming regularly.

At 34, Pollard still has a few years of white-ball cricket left in him. There is no doubt about his ability with the bat. But considering the stiff competition for places in MI, the West Indian cricketer will have to bat out of his skin to force the franchise to retain him.

#3 Trent Boult

Trent Boult had made life difficult for batters with his yorkers. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The experienced New Zealand left-arm pacer hasn’t done much wrong for MI over the last couple of IPL seasons. In fact, he had a formidable run last season in which he claimed 25 wickets at a strike rate of 13.76 and an economy rate of 7.97.

He was the man of the match in the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals, returning with figures of 3 for 30.

In the first half of IPL 2021 as well, Boult impressed with eight wickets in seven scalps. On more than one occasion, he came in at the death and stifled the opposition batsmen with unplayable yorkers.

Boult has formed an excellent new-ball pairing with Jasprit Bumrah following the exit of Lasith Malinga.

However, when it comes down to retention, there will be a direct competition between Bumrah and Boult. That being the case, the Indian fast bowler definitely holds the edge.

As for Boult, the Kiwi pacer will need to produce some outstanding efforts to make the franchise think twice before releasing him.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar