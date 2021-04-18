IPL 2021: 3 overseas brother duos who played against each other in the tournament's history

Over the years, cricket has witnessed many brother duos playing the sport together. However, it is rare to see brother duos playing for the same IPL franchise.

The brothers generally represent the same team at the international level. Still, because of the different needs of franchises in the IPL, the brother duos often end up playing against each other.

Brother duos in IPL history

The Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - have been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad for quite some time. But in the last 13 years, the fans have witnessed multiple Indian brother duos like Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar playing for opposing teams.

Nathan McCullum and Brendon McCullum were a part of different franchises in IPL, but they never faced each other. The same was the case with Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo.

However, in this article, we will look at the three overseas pairs of brothers who played against each other in the Indian Premier League.

3. The Curran brothers

Advertisement

Sam Curran and Tom Curran have emerged as two of the top pace-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket. While Tom is a right-arm fast bowler and a right-handed batsman, Sam is a southpaw.

The two brothers recently went head-to-head in the IPL 2021 fixture between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. Sam played for the Chennai-based franchise, while Tom represented the Capitals.

During the final phase of CSK's innings, Tom bowled a few deliveries to Sam. The CSK all-rounder showed no love for his brother as he smashed two fours and two sixes off Tom's bowling.

Fans should note IPL 2021 was not the first time Sam and Tom played for opposing teams. Last year, the Curran brothers crossed paths in two league games between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

Interestingly, Tom Curran's team has always emerged victorious against Sam Curran's franchise, when both brothers featured in opposite XIs. It will be exciting to see who comes out on top in the reverse fixture between CSK and DC in IPL 2021.

2. The Morkel brothers

Morne Morkel VS Albie Morkel it could only happen in the #IPL — Maz shah (@mazshah95) April 10, 2012

Advertisement

Albie Morkel was one of the most destructive batsmen during the initial seasons of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings used him to perfection as an all-rounder.

Albie's younger brother Morne Morkel played for multiple franchises in the IPL. After starting his career at the Rajasthan Royals, Morne represented the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Morne even won the Purple Cap once in his IPL career.

The brother duo came face to face multiple times in the IPL, with the first instance coming during a league match of IPL 2012 featuring CSK and Delhi. Morne bowled a fantastic spell of 2/19, while Albie returned with figures of 0/24 in two overs.

1. The Hussey brothers

#ipl Michael Hussey dismissed and David Hussey celebrates this is Ipl — Gaurab Shrestha (@megaurabstha) May 17, 2012

The Hussey brothers were the first overseas brother duo to play against each other in IPL. Michael Hussey was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the inaugural IPL season, while his younger brother David Hussey played for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The two Australian players played for opposite teams in the game between CSK and KKR in IPL 2008. It was the 11th match in the competition's history, where the Super Kings beat the Knight Riders by nine wickets.

Even after the 2008 season, there were multiple instances when Michael and David played against each other in IPL. The Hussey brothers have now retired from all forms of cricket.